John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the May 13th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 32.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 9,217 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 43,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JHI stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.43. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $18.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3519 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

