Joint Ventures One Day Trading Volume Tops $5,092.00 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 12th. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $39,011.95 and approximately $5,092.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00061623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00022495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $284.77 or 0.00802662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.85 or 0.08328529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00086850 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

