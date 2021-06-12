JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,019,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,703 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 4.22% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $83,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 337,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.8% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 44,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.12 per share, with a total value of $101,059.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,968.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,678,057.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,524 shares of company stock worth $8,529,472.

AMJ stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.32. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $20.91.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.