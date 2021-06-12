JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 241,039 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,553,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,039 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.20% of Global Payments worth $716,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $790,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Global Payments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,226,000 after buying an additional 9,082 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 44.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 40,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPN. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $193.50 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.47. The stock has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a PE ratio of 90.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

