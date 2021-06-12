JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 355,976 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,976 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.84% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $574,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at $19,725,893.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $879,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,106,899 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEDG. Cowen dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. Truist lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.95.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $243.17 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.19 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

