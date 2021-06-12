JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 3,378,239 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,378,239 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.59% of Centene worth $593,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 4.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 28.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Centene by 35.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene stock opened at $70.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $74.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.04.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

