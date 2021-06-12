JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 4,736,700 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,736,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 7.21% of Kimco Realty worth $586,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of KIM opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.72. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

KIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.