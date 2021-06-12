JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,639,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,958,623 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.11% of Invitation Homes worth $564,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INVH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,083,000. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,509 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,310,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,376,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,214,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,770,000 after purchasing an additional 904,354 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.75, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.88.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

