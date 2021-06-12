JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,451,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,062,802 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.69% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $519,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,661,000 after purchasing an additional 95,650 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $88.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $70.11 and a one year high of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

BAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.