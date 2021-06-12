JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $482.64 Million Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,925,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 6.59% of Lincoln Electric worth $482,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 419.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $128.89 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.96 and a 52 week high of $136.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.16%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

