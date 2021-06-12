JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $495.33 Million Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,690,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602,899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.05% of Pinterest worth $495,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PINS. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,151,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 35,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $68.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.31. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1,136.33 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $501,091.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $4,965,648.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 797,592 shares of company stock valued at $55,123,114 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

