JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $503.64 Million Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,806,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,501,439 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.42% of Newell Brands worth $503,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 344.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWL. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

