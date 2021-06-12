JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $522.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,330,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750,343 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 13.19% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $522,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth $639,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,397,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after acquiring an additional 26,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 176,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.42. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

