JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $529.71 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,074,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,764 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 14.81% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $529,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $140.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.70. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $89.15 and a 52-week high of $140.92.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

