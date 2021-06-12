JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $621.90 Million Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 60.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562,455 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.71% of Sun Communities worth $621,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 9,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

SUI opened at $176.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.86. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.65 and a 52-week high of $178.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.38, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.54.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at $133,836,797.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.75.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

