JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $631.46 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 524,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.99% of Republic Services worth $631,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,693,000 after buying an additional 583,293 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,339,000 after purchasing an additional 50,881 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,865,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,921,000 after purchasing an additional 125,911 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,205,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 28.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,059,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,610,000 after buying an additional 452,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other Republic Services news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $754,448.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,288.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Insiders sold a total of 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

NYSE RSG opened at $109.57 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.29. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.