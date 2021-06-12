JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $686.40 Million Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,587,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,160,820 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 6.50% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $686,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $101,152,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,613,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,003,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,629 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,855,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,658,000 after buying an additional 1,452,099 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.82.

NYSE AMH opened at $39.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 130.90, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.49. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $261,969.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,442 shares of company stock worth $9,509,487 over the last ninety days. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

