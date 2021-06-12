JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $825.38 Million Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 114.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,748,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.70% of Seagate Technology worth $825,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,279 shares of company stock valued at $18,751,510. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ STX opened at $96.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.94. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Seagate Technology to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.96.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

