JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 849.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,528,874 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.22% of Tapestry worth $484,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 62.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Tapestry by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 36.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 28.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,131 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Tapestry stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.21.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.