JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,267,072 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,082,203 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 5.67% of Diamondback Energy worth $754,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,014 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $87.27 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.97.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

