JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 34,001 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,555,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.01% of NetEase worth $676,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,430,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,481,000 after buying an additional 950,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 371.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995,841 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 405.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221,205 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $457,805,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in NetEase by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,278,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,780,000 after purchasing an additional 171,343 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $113.09 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.36 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.39. The company has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $32.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.12%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

