JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,363,999 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.34% of Discovery worth $513,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DISCA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Discovery by 81.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $95,103.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,673.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Beck sold 15,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $1,174,326.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,698.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,176 shares of company stock worth $20,123,211. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

DISCA opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.65.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upgraded Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

