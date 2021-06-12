JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,624,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 427,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.20% of Citizens Financial Group worth $601,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 756,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,504 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,085,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,832,000 after purchasing an additional 60,143 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 163,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.80. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.