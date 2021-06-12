JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 150,207 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,561,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150,207 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.84% of Entegris worth $733,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 123.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,623,000 after buying an additional 200,396 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Entegris by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,294 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $116.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.16 and a fifty-two week high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,709.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $754,859.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,847.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 555,562 shares of company stock worth $66,632,939. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

