JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 200,005 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,801,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.84% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $502,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $79.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.29 and a 1 year high of $79.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.