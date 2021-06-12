JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,735,872 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,751,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,735,872 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.26% of Crown worth $558,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Crown by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Crown by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $101.30 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Longbow Research began coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

