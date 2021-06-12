JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 55,186 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,476,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.68% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $769,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $346,161,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $68,755,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after acquiring an additional 263,365 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,134,000 after acquiring an additional 249,669 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,165,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $236.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.96. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $236.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

