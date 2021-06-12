JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 609,213 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,864,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 609,213 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.11% of AMETEK worth $621,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,121,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in AMETEK by 369.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,792,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,962,000 after buying an additional 1,410,349 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,703 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,422,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,050,000 after acquiring an additional 541,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $58,987,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK stock opened at $135.86 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $84.53 and a one year high of $139.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,908 shares of company stock valued at $10,247,569 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

