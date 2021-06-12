JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 741,411 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,636,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 741,411 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.21% of MetLife worth $646,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $64.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

