JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 96,858 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,278,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,858 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.96% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $592,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,580,000 after acquiring an additional 50,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after purchasing an additional 278,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,783,000 after purchasing an additional 283,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $274.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.55. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.18 and a 12-month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

