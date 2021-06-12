JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,185,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980,209 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.22% of Spotify Technology worth $585,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $693,000. 61.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of SPOT opened at $243.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.30. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $177.27 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPOT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.27.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.