Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the May 13th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Juggernaut Exploration stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,945. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28. Juggernaut Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.41.
About Juggernaut Exploration
