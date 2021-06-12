Juggernaut Price Hits $1.06 on Top Exchanges (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Juggernaut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00003009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $42.02 million and $1.71 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00060860 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00022090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.55 or 0.00789085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.67 or 0.08313488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00086964 BTC.

About Juggernaut

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.