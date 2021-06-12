Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $954,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $155,685.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,778 shares of company stock worth $4,589,517. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,434,000 after buying an additional 1,515,769 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,277,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,669,000 after buying an additional 1,089,003 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,460,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,424,000 after buying an additional 414,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,187,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,728,000 after buying an additional 85,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,087,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,879,000 after buying an additional 195,064 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNPR opened at $28.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $29.08.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

