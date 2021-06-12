Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 11.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,037 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,705 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 106.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 224,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 116,074 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 246,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 94,129 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNPR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $954,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,206,946.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 175,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,589,517 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,261,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,847. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

