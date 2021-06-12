Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 2,000 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of ICU Medical worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,145,000 after acquiring an additional 82,394 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,532,000 after acquiring an additional 89,837 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 528,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,428,000 after buying an additional 78,825 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 9.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,115,000 after buying an additional 38,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 283,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,893,000 after buying an additional 17,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $204.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 0.59. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.57 and a 52 week high of $227.07.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 9,900 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $2,016,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at $48,937,542.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,468 shares of company stock valued at $14,015,329 over the last ninety days. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

