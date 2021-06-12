Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,098,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after buying an additional 1,077,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $96,527,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $626,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $58,222,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $47,324,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on XPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.65.

XPO opened at $149.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.28. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.69 and a twelve month high of $151.22.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total transaction of $6,695,654.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,777,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $6,461,343.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,700,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 705,818 shares of company stock valued at $95,520,532. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

