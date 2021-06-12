Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 296,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Atlas as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Atlas during the 4th quarter worth about $13,270,000. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlas during the 1st quarter worth about $4,511,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Atlas by 368.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 363,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 285,800 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Atlas by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 319,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 201,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter worth about $2,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

NYSE ATCO opened at $13.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. Atlas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.22 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Atlas Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Atlas’s payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

