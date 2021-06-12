Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Exelixis worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,001,000 after buying an additional 3,947,225 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $60,911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Exelixis by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,387,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $629,948,000 after purchasing an additional 761,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in Exelixis by 30.2% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 2,460,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,571,000 after purchasing an additional 570,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $140,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,248 shares of company stock worth $9,473,595 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXEL stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.76. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.91, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on EXEL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.