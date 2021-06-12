Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 13,181 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.27% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $3,383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 43,410 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 135,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 292,661 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of IRWD opened at $11.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.37. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.26.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 447.47%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

In other news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,603.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,309 shares of company stock valued at $52,785 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.