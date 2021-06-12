Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 15,840 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 73.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,149,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,846,000 after purchasing an additional 165,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,972 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,900 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $465,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $4,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $3,376,443.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,957.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 754,804 shares valued at $81,606,619. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PTON shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

PTON stock opened at $113.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.45 and a beta of 0.68. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.64 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

