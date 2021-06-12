Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 83,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $4,965,648.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $501,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 797,592 shares of company stock worth $55,123,114. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $68.18 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $89.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.31. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1,136.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

