Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,868 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1,798.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Intuit by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $472.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.19 and a 12-month high of $474.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $422.49.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

