Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.36% of GMS worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GMS by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,951,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,213,000 after acquiring an additional 431,408 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in GMS by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 686,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,661,000 after acquiring an additional 69,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in GMS by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 685,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after acquiring an additional 88,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in GMS by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GMS from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 176,210 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,426. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.30 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.50. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $47.11.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

