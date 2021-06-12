Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 141.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 63.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth about $33,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FNV opened at $151.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.41. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $166.11. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.75 million. On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.85.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

