Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Mercury Systems worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $192,225.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,844 shares of company stock valued at $919,134. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRCY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.63.

Shares of MRCY opened at $66.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.85. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.40 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

