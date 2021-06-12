Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,140 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Ingredion worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INGR opened at $94.57 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $98.05. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 248.87 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INGR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

