Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 70.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,143 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $491,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $336.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $347.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $265.68 and a one year high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,718. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

