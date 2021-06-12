Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Globant were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLOB. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 100.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 378.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

GLOB stock opened at $218.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.21. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $134.34 and a 12-month high of $244.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Grupo Santander began coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.10.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

