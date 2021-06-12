Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $6.45 Million in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 163,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,454,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.33% of Adtalem Global Education as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATGE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth about $23,778,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,261,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,960,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,933,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,596,000 after purchasing an additional 182,655 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 7,200 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at $449,328. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $39.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.22. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.63.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

